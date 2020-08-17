St. Regis Bal Harbour opens its doors to locals with 2 new specials

Who isn’t tired of staring at the same four walls? It feels like we’ve been stuck in this limbo forever. That’s why so many of just need a little change of scenery. We’re not asking for much, but there’s no need to drive to the airport. One super-luxurious resort is opening its grounds for a really hot price.

Itching to safely get out of the house or apartment?

Will the St. Regis Bal Harbour do?

Nikolai Ursin, St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort: “We have an 8,000-square-foot Palace Suite. it’s eight bedrooms, eight balconies, runs $20,000 a night.”

OK, we’re not taking about that — but at the same luxury destination, you can pass on the plane and just get away for the day.

For the first time ever, this five-star, five-diamond, and in total layman’s terms, really nice hotel — take a look at that ocean view — is offering two new specials for locals.

For $100, you get access to their two pools, a lounge chair, and of course, 600 feet of shoreline — so, you know, grab bae, bring your masks, order some cocktails, and make a day of it.

Nikolai Ursin: “We’re set on nine acres, so it’s a resort where you can really spread out. Social distancing is easy. There’s a lot of space, lots of little enclaves that you can explore.”

Or step inside your own oceanfront day villa.

That’s where we find our next deal, for $550. But wait: you can split that with up to four people, and you get $100 for food and drinks, so the math is looking pretty good.

Guest: “Cheers to the perfect day.”

Enjoy your private paradise, complete with all the perks, including complimentary valet and two bikes for two hours.

Nikolai Ursin: “In the past, in order to book an oceanfront day villa, you really had to be a guest of the hotel and had rented a room, but now we’re really opening it up to locals.”

Alex Miranda: “OK, seriously, how cute is this couple? All right, back to our story.”

The day passes work from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. That’s eight hours to do nothing but live your best life.

Alex Miranda: “Oh, Kareef, this was really good! I loved it. You know what? Let’s add a piña colada on top of that, too. I’ll take the guacamole and chips. I think that’s going to be really refreshing … and, uh, I think that’s good!”

My food and beverage credit will take care of that, right?

FOR MORE INFO:

St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort

9703 Collins Ave.

Bal Harbour, FL 33154

305-783-3760

www.balharbourflorida.com/miami-hotels/st-regis-resort

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.