What:

Discovering & falling in love with Yara Bashoor’s handbags and styling them with looks inspired by Springtime in South Florida.

Why:

If you’re looking for a new bag to beautify your Spring wardrobe, look no further…

Designer Yara Bashoor isn’t just prettying up the Miami purse game with her gorgeous pieces; she’s also giving a girl on a fashion budget (that would be me) a chance to enjoy luxury for less. My 401k is rejoicing as I type this and I’m about to throw up an “amen” to the fashion gods — AMEN!

Using Alligator and South African Ostrich skins, she carefully curates bold, interesting and sophisticated clutches and totes. What I love most about her bags, besides the undeniable quality, is their decadent colors, textures and shapes.They remind me of that old-school board game, “Candy Land” – bright and mood-lifting. Better yet, they trigger childhood memories of rainbow-colored snow cones ready to be devoured on a hot summer day.

Instead of sticky fingers, though, Yara’s purses feel more like butter: soft, supple and sinfully expensive. Usually a bag of this caliber would cost you a kidney or your first-born. Luckily, Yara’s ingenuity has led her to cut out the middleman, leaving costs solely wrapped up in craftsmanship and that, of course, benefits her customers.

Besides being entrenched in South Florida’s fashion community, where Yara’s purses are featured at local events and in the occasional local/luxury magazine, she’s gained true “Spring Fever” footing on social media and by word-of-mouth, which is how I found her.

There’s something else, too.

Yara is the kind of woman I straight-up admire. She’s an architect, lawyer and designer (yes, in that order, but who’s keeping track when you’re that successful.) I don’t think it’s a coincidence that her purses are a direct reflection of her chosen education and career path: structured lines, effortless durability and chic sophistication. Could she be any more fabulous?

While Yara describes her totes as “smart, stylish and confident,” you can’t help but notice she’s actually describing herself, and that’s why “Spring Fever” is one of my Favorite Things.

Be Social:

FB: @ybhandbags

IG: @yara.bashoor

Shop “The Joey L Clutch” or “The Adam L Tote” here: www.yarabashoor.com

“A tax rebate is pretty much the government telling me – I must buy this bag!” — Randy Miller

James Woodley Photography

Purses designed by Yara Bashoor

Wardrobe: @bcbgsouthbeach

Hair & Make-up: Odett Hernandez

Digital Editor: Jessie Neft-Swinger

Editor: Matthew “Butter” Auerbach

