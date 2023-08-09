Words have an impact, no matter how big or little they may be.

The Little Words Project is all about creating a nice community through friendship bracelets.

Mega stars like Taylor Swift and Alicia Keys are all in because kindness spreads one bracelet at a time.

Nice nation, please stand up.

Silvia Begazo/store manager: “Little Words Project is a bracelet company that focuses on self-love and kindness because you’re being so kind to yourself and living these words, it’s connecting you to other people and you’re just being kind. It’s all about being nice.”

And celebs are stacking up too.

Silvia Begazo: “We do have some a-listers that have worn our bracelets before. Some of them being Kourtney Kardashian, Selena Gomez, Serena Williams. We also have a few influences that have worn them as well. Namely, Charli D’Amelio, and Noah Beck.”

Included on the nice list is Alicia Keys and of course Taylor Swift.

The two bonded through Alicia’s son, Genesis.

Silvia Begazo: “Taylor Swift did announce three Miami dates. One of the big concepts behind this tour is making friendship bracelets. She has a quote in a song about that. People make bracelets for every single album and then you can just pass them out at her concert.”

You also see how far your niceness can take you.

Silvia Begazo: “Each bracelet has a unique tag that you can register online. Say you meet someone, and for whatever reason, you feel like they need the word that you’re wearing more than you do, you can always pass it on to them. They can also register the same bracelet and you guys are kind of interlinked.”

The Little Words Project store in Wynwood has merch too and it’s the only one in So-Flo.

Here, you have different options to get your bead-on.

Silvia Begazo: “You can buy one of our pre-made bracelets. You can buy a beading session, which you can make your bracelet yourself or we have custom options where you can give us a word that you want, and then with a specific design we will make that bracelet for you.”

From “Clueless” to “Barbie” to Miami lingo, just say the word and they will stack you up

Naliyh Buchanan: “I want everything to fully resonate with me. I just want some words that I wake up and look at my wrist and i’m very inspired every day. So I’m still building that stack.”

Amaya Fuentes: “My stack goal has already been achieved because I have over 50 bracelets. I’m a super fan.”

The store is also pet friendly.

MORE INFO:

Little Words Project- Wynwood

248 NW 25th St

Miami, FL 33127

littlewordsproject





