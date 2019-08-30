Spotify trends expert gives Deco the inside scoop on the summer’s top songs

You love it when he calls her señorita, and you keep riding that horse ’til you can’t no more. The summer has been hot, mainly because of the humidity, but also because of great music! An industry expert is giving us the inside scoop on this summer’s top songs.

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes (singing): “I love it when you call me señorita.”

Feast your eyes on the music video for Spotify’s most streamed song of the summer.

It’s the Camila Cabello/Shawn Mendes collaboration, “Señorita.”

Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes (singing): “Ooh la la la, it’s true la la la.”

That song has been streamed more than half a billion times!

Shanon Cook, Spotify Trends Expert: “It’s just a great song, and it’s a perfect summer song. It’s steamy. It’s sexy.”

And Spotify Trends Expert Shanon Cook told Deco Camila and Shawn’s kinda, sorta romance that’s still unconfirmed helped give the song a big boost.

Shanon Cook: “A little bit of speculation about a romance never hurt a collaboration. It certainly worked well for Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga.”

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga (singing): “In the shallow, shallow, shaaaallow.”

Don’t even get me started on that. I’ve heard enough of “Shallow” to last a lifetime!

But you may be wondering — because we were too — why Lil Nas X and Billy Ray Cyrus’ “Old Town Road” remix isn’t Spotify’s song of the summer.

Lil Nas X (singing): “I’m gonna ride ’til I can’t no more. I’m gonna take my horse to the Old Town Road.”

For Spotify, it’s all about timing.

“Old Town Road” came out in the spring.

Shanon Cook: “Still a really big song, and it’s our fourth-most streamed song globally for the summer. With such broad appeal, that song was destined for success, and it continues to do really well.”

And while “”Señorita” is the biggest song globally, the summer’s most streamed song in the U.S. was from a rapper named Lil Tecca.

Lil Tecca (singing): “They see me blowin’ up. Now they say they want some.”

It’s called “Ransom.”

Shanon Cook: “He’s only 17. He’s still technically in high school. We just started playlisting his music in the spring, and from there, he just took off.”

And Shanon from Spotify doesn’t see any of the big hitters this summer being one-hit wonders, especially Lil Nas X, who already has another popular song, “Panini.”

Lil Nas X (singing): “Hey panini, don’t you be a meanie.”

The song has nothing do with sandwiches, but earlier this summer, the rapper got together with Gordon Ramsay to make some paninis.

Shanon Cook: “They joked that Gordon Ramsay should be on the remix of that song. It’d be a very angry remix, I think!”

