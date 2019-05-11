Sports Illustrated Swimsuit models look to empower women, ‘shatter perceptions’ at 2019 magazine launch in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - The models for the 2019 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit edition were in South Florida for the magazine’s release party.

“It’s completely surreal. What MJ [Day] and SI Swimsuit are doing this year is groundbreaking, phenomenal,” said model Brooks Nader. “I can’t get over the women that I’m with on this carpet, in this issue. It’s like, to be around them, I’m as equally star struck as I was with Christie Brinkley.”

The beautiful ladies hit the red carpet at Seaspice Miami for the party, Friday night.

“It took me so long to get here. Faced so many rejections, but you got to love yourself and believe in yourself and take the chance,” said model Manuela Alvarez Hernandez.

Alvarez Hernandez, a Florida International University graduate, is the first model from Medellín, Colombia to appear in the Sports Illustrated swimsuit issue.

“Definitely have my Colombian curves in my genes,” she said. “Sports Illustrated just makes you feel confident in yourself, powerful, and I think that we all really portray that message, so it’s really cool to kind of see that come together from such a diverse group of girls.”

The snapshots for Sport’s Illustrated iconic spread span the globe from Kenya to Costa Rica.

“Six countries, 33 women, and the broadest spectrum of women,” said editor MJ Day.

One of those women is none other than Tyra Banks.

“She’s an icon, so it’s really amazing. I think the girls in the magazine are star struck by her,” said model Kate Bock. “We’re all like, ‘Oh, my God. Tyra’s back. This is crazy.'”

The supermodel turned mogul was also in town for the kick-off events.

Tyra, looking fierce at 45, is gracing the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit cover more than two decades after her iconic picture in a polka-dot bikini.

“You may recognize this swimsuit. It is because 22 years ago, I was in the Bahamas, and I shot the cover of the Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Edition as first black woman on the cover,” said Banks.

The shoot locations for the special edition are all beautiful and diverse, and so are the women featured in the pages.

“We actually shot in Kenya. I was born in Kenya but in a refugee camp,” said model Halima Aden.

Aden is making history as the first model to wear a hijab and burkini in the swimsuit edition.

“That’s what this issue is about. It’s giving women options,” said Aden, “and if you feel confident and beautiful in a two piece — great. One piece? Great! Burkini? Great! That’s what this is about!”

The message in this year’s magazine is all about empowering women and shattering perceptions.

“I think now that more girls can recognize themselves in the pages. It makes it more accessible, and it makes more people feel good,” said Bock.

“Understand where you are in your journey, love that. If there’s something you want to change, work on it but love yourself along the way,” added model Camille Kostek. “We only have one life to live. Enjoy every moment.”

