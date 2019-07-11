Sports Illustrated Fashion Show at W South Beach open to public

In South Florida, we can wear swim suits year-round, so it only seems fitting that we host a Swim Week, fashion bonanza. While lots of fashion shows during Miami Swim Week aren’t open to the public, Deco found one where the public can go to the show and be in it, too.

Swim is in at the W South Beach.

The resort is hosting Sports Illustrated Swim’s Model Search and Fashion Show during Miami Swim Week.

MJ Day, Sports Illustrated: “Sports Illustrated and Miami Swim Week basically go hand in hand. This is ground zero for us. This is where historically we have sourced all the swimsuits that have been part of the issue.”

On Friday, there is a casting call at the W for models who want to walk this Sunday’s runway show at Wet at the W.

Not only is the casting open to the public — so is the show.

MJ Day: “It will be an incredible group of returning Sports Illustrated swimsuit models, some alumni, some of your favorites that you saw in the 2019 swimsuit issue and the 16 finalists that have been selected from the Miami Swim Week open casting.”

Sports Illustrated is looking for veteran models, newbies and models of all shapes and sizes.

Sunday’s show will feature bold, bright colors and animal prints.

MJ Day: “I think that is the perfect representation of what is going on in fashion right now.”

There’s room for hopefuls because Sports Illustrated has not picked all the models or designers yet.

One of the local brands vying for a spot in the show is Miami’s own Luli Fama.

Luli Hanimian, designer: “To be featured in the Sports Illustrated Fashion Show is a big deal because you do get more exposure and a lot more people get to see the show.”

From cover-ups, to swimsuits, to rompers, Luli’s look is setting the trend.

Luli Hanimian: “Swim Week focuses for 2020 swim, and we are doing Luli’s electric jungle. You’re gonna see a lot of animal print, a lot of bold, neon colors, very sexy silhouettes.”

There is only one thing to remember about this event at the W South Beach…

MJ Day: “Our fashion show is open to the public, but you have to RSVP.”

To attend Sports Illustrated Swimsuit’s Fashion Show at the W Hotel, send a RSVP email to: SI@TaraInk.com.

FOR MORE INFO:

W South Beach

2201 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-938-3000

www.marriott.com/hotels/travel/miaws-w-south-beach/

