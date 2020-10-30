Spook-tacular treats await Halloween revelers at Ghouls Night Out on Española Way

2020 has been full of tricks, which means we’re long overdue for a treat. There’s one spot on Miami Beach that’s perfect for some fiendish fun this Halloween. Deco’s Alex Miranda gives you the spooky deets.

When the moon is full, and the fog rolls in, some bare bones and grinning ghouls come out to play on Española Way — and this weekend, you can, too!

When you hit this iconic street on Miami Beach, you’ll be treated to some colorful lights and spook-tacular displays.

Michael DeFilippi, Española Way Street Manager: “This is the first year we’re having our Ghouls Night Out, where basically we’re inviting people to come down, have a great time, enjoy the festive decor.”

Eat, drink and be scary, and feel free to dress up, too.

Michael DeFilippi: “You have to wear a mask anyway, so why not incorporate your mask into a costume, come out and have a great time and feel safe?”

Think of Ghouls Night Out as a Halloween crawl, because all the restaurants and bars here are conjuring up some fang-tastic dishes … like these sweet treats from Mammamia Gelato Italiano. As an adult, you can totally have dessert first.

Anja Zivic, customer: “The ice cream was decorated so cute with the fake eyes, and then the plastic teeth you got to keep. It was really cute.”

Want a spirit to lift your spirits? Oh! Mexico is mixing up a massive 40-ounce Hallow-rita made with tequila and ginger beer.

Anja Zivic: “Oh, my God, it was amazing. Love a margarita. Love a good margarita.”

It wouldn’t be Halloween without the pumpkins. Head to Hosteria Romana for a special pumpkin ravioli with a bloody pink sauce.

Don’t be fooled by the bony skeletons. This dish will fill you up.

Anja Zivic: “The food was incredible. Definitely the best pasta I’ve ever had.”

Don’t worry about eating too much. Española Way is closed to traffic, so you can walk it off … and maybe even grab a picture, for a ghostly good time.

Anja Zivic: “I think it’s so beautiful. All the decorations are amazing. It’s definitely a great place to visit this time of year.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Ghouls Night Out

Mammamia Gelato Italiano

1434 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

mammamiagelatoitaliano.com

Oh! Mexico

1440 Washington Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-532-0490

ohmexicorestaurant.com

Hosteria Romana

429 Española Way

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-532-4299

hosteriaromanamiami.com

