Spinnaker Pool Grill at Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach welcomes locals for BBQ and cocktails

Summertime is grillin’ time in South Florida.

You can fire up the grill at your place or you can let someone else do the grilling for you.

A Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel is inviting the public to drop in for some great food and drinks.

There’s plenty of chillin’ and grillin’ going on at the Spinnaker Pool Grill in the Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach hotel.

Jorge Ramos, chef: “So we started a series of culinary activations for the summer, and we’ve called it Asado y Cocteles. Basically, it translates to a grill and cocktails.”

Whether it’s the picturesque pool or magnificent views of the ocean, you’re in for a great time.

Jorge Ramos: “We found that barbecue, and of course cocktails, bring good times around for family and friends.”

And here’s the best part: you don’t have to be staying at the Conrad to chow down and drink up.

Jorge Ramos: “You don’t need a key, no, so this is specifically opened to the local community, so yes, it is available for our hotel guests, but in essence, we wanted to open up the doors for the local guests.”

What they’re serving at this bi-monthly event is anything but typical.

Jorge Ramos: “We wanted this to be an elevated experience, and more than anything, to let the local community know what Conrad Fort Lauderdale Beach is all about, so we definitely didn’t want to do just burgers and hot dogs.”

The chef and the bartender are the one-two punch providing a top-notch experience.

Jorge Ramos: “Every other week, the cocktails will change. There’s kind of like a recipe to the madness, right? We’ll have a cocktail that’s inspired by South Florida. We’ll typically do a sangria. We’ll change up the garnishes for that sangria.”

The offerings will be different at each event.

Jorge Ramos: “So tonight, we’re featuring a 32-ounce tomahawk. We’ll grill that with a signature grill rub that we make here with about 16-18 different spices and ingredients.”

But wait — there’s more, including chicken in chimichurri sauce.

Jorge Ramos: “We have a local yellowtail snapper that’s coming from Key West. We have a 12-ounce pork chop that we’re doing with a creole sauce, and then we also feature corn and roasted or charred sweet potato.”

The chef can whip you up a creamy, shareable appetizer, or you can feast on a salad.

Don’t miss out on what the Conrad’s cooking.

Michelle Tugentman, customer: “I think it’s a really awesome opportunity because if you’re a resident, it’s not too far. You can come here for the night, and it’s like a date night, a night out on the town.”

It’s all about community at Spinnaker.

They want Fort Lauderdale locals to check them out.

They’re also working with local food vendors to get the freshest stuff available.

We can’t even believe this, but the parking is free, which is unheard of on the beach!

