There’s a new way to have a ball at the beach. It’s a game called Spikeball, and a South Florida resort is inviting you to come play.

This is Spikeball. The sport, which is a mix of volleyball and four square, is so popular that you can find the sport on ESPN.

Now the game is getting some love locally — at Margaritaville Beach Resort in Hollywood.

Cate Farmer, Margaritaville Beach Resort: “Spikeball is the least intimidating sport, because you watch it and you think ‘Oh, I could do that,’ and it’s fun.”

The resort is offering you the chance to play every Thursday night.

It really is easy.

Gaby Alvarez, instructor: “You just gotta pass the ball three times to your teammate, and then you spike the ball to the net that’s gonna be on the ground.”

All you need to remember is 4-3-2-1-zero:

Four players

Three hits

Two teams

One ball

Zero boundaries

And whether you’re a pro or a rookie, the resort’s resident pro Spikeballer explains it all before you play.

Gaby Alvarez: “Each player gets three hits to bounce the ball back off the net. If one player misses, the other team gets one point.”

The first team to get 21 points wins.

So why is Spikeball the “it” thing to do

Cate Farmer: “It’s so much fun, and nothing says summer than a great a game on the beach.”

If you want a reward for sweating it out with Spikeball on the beach, Margaritaville aims to please.

Cate Farmer: “If you have the day off of work, you can check in and you can enjoy the resort from a guest room.”

Like this giant room. Check out the views!

If you don’t have time for too much R-and-R…

Cate Farmer: “You could go to one of our restaurants and listen to great music and spend the rest of your night chilling.”

The chef at LandShark is happy to grill you some burgers or put together some fish tacos for you after you’ve worked up an appetite.

Either way, spending your Thursdays playing Spikeball promises to be a ball.

Rachel Manning, customer: “Spikeball was awesome! I’m really bad at volleyball, but Spikeball was a lot easier, because you don’t have to run as much.”

Spikeball class is free this month, and after that it’s just $5 a class. And if you get hooked, you can enter the resort’s national tournament in November.

FOR MORE INFO:

Margaritaville Beach Resort

Learn to play Spikeball — drop-in games

1111 N Ocean Drive

Hollywood, Fla. 33019

(844) 562-5625

https://www.margaritavillehollywoodbeachresort.com/event/spikeball/

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.