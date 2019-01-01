“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” has earned a ton of money, made a lot of fans very happy, and it could win the golden globe on Sunday for best animated film. It’s also a groundbreaking movie — for a couple different reasons. Deco talked to the cast and creators about how this thing got made.

Jake Johnson (as Peter B. Parker): “So you wanna learn to be Spider-Man?”

Shameik Moore (as Miles Morales): Can you teach me?”

Jake Johnson (as Peter B. Parker): “Yes, I can.”

Spider-Man, meet Spider-Man. “Into the Spider-Verse” takes us to a world where there are multiple versions of the superhero — including Brooklyn teen Miles Morales, who gets on-the-job Spidey training from Peter Parker.

Shameik Moore (as Miles Morales): “I run better than I swing!”

Jake Johnson (as Peter B. Parker): “You gotta swing, or they’ll catch you!”

Shameik Moore is the voice of Miles, and Jake Johnson is Peter B. Parker.

We asked Jake what skill he could use to mentor someone in real life.

Jake Johnson: “Uhhh, I don’t know. That’s a tricky question.”

Don’t worry. Shameik made the save.

Shameik Moore: “He just mentored me.”

And how did that work out?

Jake Johnson: “Well, we just are in the process of it. Do you think it worked?”

Shameik Moore: “Yeah, yeah, I definitely do.”

The movie’s visuals are groundbreaking, really like nothing we’ve seen on the big screen before.

Chris Miller: “If you freeze any moment, you’re looking at a painting, like you’re walking into a comic book.”

Writer-producer duo Phil Lord and Chris Miller explained that the animation for this was so complicated, artists needed a week just to animate one second of film.

How did this thing even get finished in time?

Chris Miller: “That is a great question.”

Phil Lord: “I can’t say it was.” (laughs)

Yikes!

Chris Miller: “The ambition of it was so high, it was almost impossible to finish. But everyone was so passionate about what we were doing and how special it was.”

And it’s special partly because of the main character. Miles is the first mixed-race Spider-Man.

Shameik Moore: “This film is gonna be seen by the world, and the fact that I am playing Miles Morales, I’m very thankful to be in this position.”

Jake Johnson (as Peter B. Parker): “What makes you different is what makes you Spider-Man.”

“Spider-Man: Into the Spider-Verse” has swung into theaters in wide release.

