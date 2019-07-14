‘Spider-Man’ does victory lap over ‘Crawl,’ ‘Stuber’

LOS ANGELES (AP) — “Spider-Man: Far From Home” is celebrating another weekend at No. 1. Fresh counterprograming like the horror movie “Crawl” and the action-comedy “Stuber” barely made a dent in the web-slinger’s earnings.

Studios on Sunday estimate that the “Spider-Man” sequel added $45.3 million, bringing its domestic total to $274.5 million.

“Toy Story 4” landed in second place with $20.7 million in its fourth weekend in theaters.

But the original newcomers struggled. “Crawl,” a thriller from Paramount Pictures, debuted in third with an estimated $12 million.

And “Stuber” got off to a bumpy start as well with an estimated $8 million from over 3,000 North American locations. The R-rated Kumail Nanjiani and Dave Bautista film cost a reported $16 million to produce. It’s the latest Fox film to be released by Disney.

Copyright 2019 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.