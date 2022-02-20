Side dishes can really enhance a meal, and we’ve got one you’re going to love! That’s what’s cooking today as we grab a Bite With Belkys.
Ingredients:
1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed
2 tbs. canola oil
2 tsp. chili garlic paste
2 green onions thinly sliced, white parts only
1 tbs. garlic, thinly sliced
2 tbs. soy sauce
1 tbs. rice vinegar
1 tsp. sugar
1/4 cup water
1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes
Sesame seeds for garnish (optional)
Method of Preparation:
- Use a wok if you have it, if not, a big skillet is fine.
- Add canola oil and heat on medium high heat.
- Add the green beans and stir fry for 3-5 minutes.
- Add the garlic, green onions and chili garlic paste. Stir well.
- Cook the garlic mixture for about a minute, then add soy sauce, rice vinegar, sugar and water.
- Stir well to combine, then add red pepper flakes.
- Sauté for 2-3 minutes until most of the liquid is reduced.
- Garnish with sesame seeds, if you like, and serve.
Enjoy!
Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.