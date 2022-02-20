Side dishes can really enhance a meal, and we’ve got one you’re going to love! That’s what’s cooking today as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

Ingredients:

1 pound fresh green beans, trimmed

2 tbs. canola oil

2 tsp. chili garlic paste

2 green onions thinly sliced, white parts only

1 tbs. garlic, thinly sliced

2 tbs. soy sauce

1 tbs. rice vinegar

1 tsp. sugar

1/4 cup water

1/2 tsp. crushed red pepper flakes

Sesame seeds for garnish (optional)

Method of Preparation:

Use a wok if you have it, if not, a big skillet is fine.

Add canola oil and heat on medium high heat.

Add the green beans and stir fry for 3-5 minutes.

Add the garlic, green onions and chili garlic paste. Stir well.

Cook the garlic mixture for about a minute, then add soy sauce, rice vinegar, sugar and water.

Stir well to combine, then add red pepper flakes.

Sauté for 2-3 minutes until most of the liquid is reduced.

Garnish with sesame seeds, if you like, and serve.

Enjoy!

