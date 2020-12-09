Spicy Cauliflower Wings/ Chotto Matte, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - Take a little time away from all those holiday sweets and yummy desserts for something spicy and healthy! A twist on wings in tonight’s Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Joshua Walls
The Restaurant: Chotto Matte, Miami Beach
The Dish: Spicy Cauliflower Wings

Ingredients:
1 head of Cauliflower (remove stalks and cut into bitesize florets)
1 packet vegan butter
1 bottle chipotle tabasco (normal can be subbed)
1 packet granulated sugar
1 garlic clove
1 tub of red chilli paste
1 tub of sea salt
1 bottle rice wine vinegar
1 bottle soy sauce (gluten free choice)
1 bunch of cilantro (finely chopped)
1 large bottle of soybean oil (for frying)

Method of Preparation:

To create spicy chili sauce:

  • Take 7oz of vegan butter and melt slowly in a saucepan until fully melted.
  • Once melted, transfer to blender then add the following ingredients: 1 teaspoon of soy, one pinch of sea salt, 1 tablespoon of rice wine vinegar, 7oz of red chili paste, 1/2 a clove of garlic and teaspoon of granulated sugar, 1.5 tablespoons of chipotle tabasco (used for its smokiness, normal can be subbed).
  • Blend everything for a minute until you have a smooth consistency, then put aside to cool and set.

For cauliflower:

  • Warm the soybean oil in large saucepan.
  • Add cut cauliflower florets and cook for 1-2 minutes until golden brown, but still al dente inside.
  • Drain and pat dry.
  • Place in bowl and add salt, then stir in spicy chili sauce. Make sure the pieces are well covered.

To Plate:

  • Take your serving plate and plate nicely into the center of the plate.
  • Add a pinch of chopped cilantro and small pinch of salt to garnish.

Chotto Matte
1666 Lenox Ave., #1664
Miami Beach, FL 33139
https://chotto-matte.com/
305-690-0743

