Spicy Cauliflower Wings/ Chotto Matte, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - Take a little time away from all those holiday sweets and yummy desserts for something spicy and healthy! A twist on wings in tonight’s Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Joshua Walls
The Restaurant: Chotto Matte, Miami Beach
The Dish: Spicy Cauliflower Wings
Ingredients:
1 head of Cauliflower (remove stalks and cut into bitesize florets)
1 packet vegan butter
1 bottle chipotle tabasco (normal can be subbed)
1 packet granulated sugar
1 garlic clove
1 tub of red chilli paste
1 tub of sea salt
1 bottle rice wine vinegar
1 bottle soy sauce (gluten free choice)
1 bunch of cilantro (finely chopped)
1 large bottle of soybean oil (for frying)
Method of Preparation:
To create spicy chili sauce:
- Take 7oz of vegan butter and melt slowly in a saucepan until fully melted.
- Once melted, transfer to blender then add the following ingredients: 1 teaspoon of soy, one pinch of sea salt, 1 tablespoon of rice wine vinegar, 7oz of red chili paste, 1/2 a clove of garlic and teaspoon of granulated sugar, 1.5 tablespoons of chipotle tabasco (used for its smokiness, normal can be subbed).
- Blend everything for a minute until you have a smooth consistency, then put aside to cool and set.
For cauliflower:
- Warm the soybean oil in large saucepan.
- Add cut cauliflower florets and cook for 1-2 minutes until golden brown, but still al dente inside.
- Drain and pat dry.
- Place in bowl and add salt, then stir in spicy chili sauce. Make sure the pieces are well covered.
To Plate:
- Take your serving plate and plate nicely into the center of the plate.
- Add a pinch of chopped cilantro and small pinch of salt to garnish.
Chotto Matte
1666 Lenox Ave., #1664
Miami Beach, FL 33139
https://chotto-matte.com/
305-690-0743
