Spicy Cauliflower Wings/ Chotto Matte, Miami Beach

(WSVN) - Take a little time away from all those holiday sweets and yummy desserts for something spicy and healthy! A twist on wings in tonight’s Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Joshua Walls

The Restaurant: Chotto Matte, Miami Beach

The Dish: Spicy Cauliflower Wings

Ingredients:

1 head of Cauliflower (remove stalks and cut into bitesize florets)

1 packet vegan butter

1 bottle chipotle tabasco (normal can be subbed)

1 packet granulated sugar

1 garlic clove

1 tub of red chilli paste

1 tub of sea salt

1 bottle rice wine vinegar

1 bottle soy sauce (gluten free choice)

1 bunch of cilantro (finely chopped)

1 large bottle of soybean oil (for frying)

Method of Preparation:

To create spicy chili sauce:

Take 7oz of vegan butter and melt slowly in a saucepan until fully melted.

Once melted, transfer to blender then add the following ingredients: 1 teaspoon of soy, one pinch of sea salt, 1 tablespoon of rice wine vinegar, 7oz of red chili paste, 1/2 a clove of garlic and teaspoon of granulated sugar, 1.5 tablespoons of chipotle tabasco (used for its smokiness, normal can be subbed).

Blend everything for a minute until you have a smooth consistency, then put aside to cool and set.

For cauliflower:

Warm the soybean oil in large saucepan.

Add cut cauliflower florets and cook for 1-2 minutes until golden brown, but still al dente inside.

Drain and pat dry.

Place in bowl and add salt, then stir in spicy chili sauce. Make sure the pieces are well covered.

To Plate:

Take your serving plate and plate nicely into the center of the plate.

Add a pinch of chopped cilantro and small pinch of salt to garnish.

Chotto Matte

1666 Lenox Ave., #1664

Miami Beach, FL 33139

https://chotto-matte.com/

305-690-0743

