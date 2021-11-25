Thanksgiving is really what you want it to be. Families are free to start their own traditions.

In mine, it’s a custom to face relatives with the courage only a good drink can deliver. Since you don’t want me sharing my relatives, I’ll just share my favorite holiday drink recipe.

Happy Thanksgiving, everyone! Welcome to the Sandoval abode.

I’m making the Cranberry Sparkler Cocktail, otherwise known as a sophisticated way of dealing with your annoying relatives.

Making a Cranberry Sparkler Cocktail is easy, here’s what you’ll need:

Unsweetened cranberry juice

Prosecco or Champagne

Vodka

Fresh cranberries

Rosemary sprigs

Sugar

Cinnamon

Lemons or oranges (or both)

Directions:

Start by pouring sugar and cinnamon onto a flat plate. No need to measure it, just eye it. Use lemon to rim one side of your glass and an orange to rim the other. Dip and spin — with attitude. Grab a shaker, add your bubbly (about a glass full). Pour in a shot of vodka. Add enough cranberry juice to turn your drink a festive red. Make sure that lid’s locked on before you shake! Add fresh cranberries to your glass. Pour your pretty cocktail and top it off with a rosemary sprig, viola!

Thanksgiving has never been so tolerable — annoying relatives and all, cheers!

There’s no sweetener in the Cranberry Sparkler Cocktail, so if you prefer something sweeter, call me.

Yeah… call me and I’ll tell you to add a tablespoon of simple syrup to each glass and stir.

