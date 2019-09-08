Spanish singer Camilo Sesto dies at 72

(CNN) — Popular Spanish singer Camilo Sesto died Sunday in Madrid, his manager said. He was 72 years old.

Sesto died of a cardiorespiratory arrest, according to his manager, Eduardo Guervos. Guervos told state-run Televisión Española that Camilo was admitted to a Madrid hospital Saturday after feeling unwell.

“Dear friends, We very much regret to inform you that our great and dear artist Camilo Sesto has just left us,” said a tweet from Sesto’s Twitter account. “Rest in peace.”

All of Spain and the Spanish- and Portuguese-speaking world will “lament the loss of Camilo Sesto,” Spanish Prime Minister Pedro Sanchez said in a tweet.

“With your genuine voice, as an interpreter and a composer, you were able to be one of the dearest and most universal artists,” Sanchez tweeted.

Sesto sold more than 100 million albums throughout his career, according to CNN Español.

Billboard called him “one of the most iconic voices in Latin pop of the ’70s and ’80s.”

Sony Music Spain said in a tweet that a chapel would be set up Monday at the Sociedad General de Autores y Editores in Madrid for all who want to say goodbye to the singer.

