Spaghetti Parmesan Cups/ Belkys

(WSVN) - We’ve got an easy lunch or dinner treat with an Italian flair. That’s what’s cooking as we grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Spaghetti Parmesan Cups

Ingredients:

16 ounces uncooked spaghetti

1 jar of your favorite pasta sauce

2 eggs

1 1/2 cups shredded mozzarella cheese

1/2 cup Parmesan cheese

3 cloves chopped garlic

salt and pepper to taste

Method of Preparation:

Cook and drain spaghetti and set aside.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Stir together a half-cup of the pasta sauce, 2 eggs, 1/2 cup mozzarella cheese, 1/2 cup Parmesan cheese, the garlic and salt and pepper. Mix well. Add the cooked spaghetti and toss until well coated.

Spray a muffin pan with cooking spray. Add spaghetti to each cup and press down in the middle, and against the sides so that it forms little nests. You’ll want to use your hands for this! Sprinkle the remaining mozzarella into the center of each cup. Bake about 15 minutes, until the edges just start to get crispy. Take the spaghetti cups out of the oven and let them rest for about 5 minutes.

Take the nests out of the muffin pan and place on a serving platter. Spoon warm sauce into the center of each cup and top with remaining parmesan cheese.

To Plate:

Serve warm- and if you like, add your favorite protein on the side!

Serves: 6

