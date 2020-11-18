Spaghetti Carbonara/ Fi’lia, Miami

(WSVN) - Forget spaghetti and meatballs for dinner. A South Florida chef has a way to punch up your regular plate of pasta with ingredients that are probably already in your kitchen! Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.
The Chef: Victor Rosado
The Restaurant: Fi’lia, Miami
The Dish: Spaghetti Carbonara
Ingredients:
5 oz Diced bacon
2 oz Butter unsalted
1.5 cup Heavy cream
1 oz Parmesan & pecorino mix
1/2 tsp Black pepper
1/2 tbsp Diced onion
2 oz Cooked pasta (follow directions on pasta package)
1 ea Sous Vide egg
1/4 oz Chives chopped
Method of Preparation:
- Over medium heat, cook the butter with the diced bacon and the crushed black pepper until the bacon is crispy.
- Add onion and cook until translucent.
- Add the heavy cream and reduce it in half, add cheese and salt to taste.
- Mix in cooked pasta.
- Add pasta water if needed.
To Plate:
- Top with sous vide egg, add chives and serve.
- Sous vide alternative: in a bowl, mix eggs with half of cheese. Move cooked pasta mixture off heat and allow to cool for a minute before stirring in egg mix.
- Serve as instructed.
Fi’lia
(located in SLS Brickell Miami)
1300 S. Miami Ave. #100
Miami, FL 33130
www.sbe.com
305-239-1330
