Spaghetti Carbonara/ Fi’lia, Miami

(WSVN) - Forget spaghetti and meatballs for dinner. A South Florida chef has a way to punch up your regular plate of pasta with ingredients that are probably already in your kitchen! Time to grab a Bite with Belkys.

The Chef: Victor Rosado

The Restaurant: Fi’lia, Miami

The Dish: Spaghetti Carbonara

Ingredients:

5 oz Diced bacon

2 oz Butter unsalted

1.5 cup Heavy cream

1 oz Parmesan & pecorino mix

1/2 tsp Black pepper

1/2 tbsp Diced onion

2 oz Cooked pasta (follow directions on pasta package)

1 ea Sous Vide egg

1/4 oz Chives chopped

Method of Preparation:

Over medium heat, cook the butter with the diced bacon and the crushed black pepper until the bacon is crispy.

Add onion and cook until translucent.

Add the heavy cream and reduce it in half, add cheese and salt to taste.

Mix in cooked pasta.

Add pasta water if needed.

To Plate:

Top with sous vide egg, add chives and serve.

Sous vide alternative: in a bowl, mix eggs with half of cheese. Move cooked pasta mixture off heat and allow to cool for a minute before stirring in egg mix.

Serve as instructed.

Fi’lia

(located in SLS Brickell Miami)

1300 S. Miami Ave. #100

Miami, FL 33130

www.sbe.com

305-239-1330

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.