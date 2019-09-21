Spaghetti Carbonara/ Belkys

(WSVN) - The Emmys are this weekend and to celebrate we’re cooking up some of the stars’ favorite dishes. Tom Cruise claims he’s the king of Spaghetti Carbonara and we’re going to serve up his favorite pasta dish as we grab a Bite With Belkys.

The Chef: Belkys Nerey

The Dish: Tom Cruise’s Spaghetti Carbonara

Ingredients:

½ inch vegetable oil (for frying)

8-12 slices thick Bacon (cut into small squares)

1 Chopped Onion

2 cloves minced Garlic

1 package Spaghetti

2 Eggs

Pasta Water

2 cups grated Parmesan Cheese

Salt

Pepper

Parsley

Method of Preparation:

Pour the vegetable oil into a pan

Add garlic, onion and the bacon.

Sauté on medium for 30 minutes or until the bacon is cooked.

In a bowl, beat the eggs and add salt and pepper.

Bring a pot of salted water to a boil and cook spaghetti until al dente.

Drain the water out and add the beaten eggs to the pasta. *The eggs will get cooked by the heat of the pasta.*

Stir the egg mixture until it is completely mixed, then add the Parmesan cheese.

Pour the pasta into a serving bowl.

To Plate:

-Garnish with more Parmesan cheese and parsley.