‘Space Jam 2’ hits the big screen in 2021

(WSVN) - Fans of the original 1996 “Space Jam” film are going to have to wait a while longer before they can watch the sequel.

“Space Jam 2” is set to be released on July 16, 2021, according to SpringHill Entertainment.

The film will star NBA superstar LeBron James, who is also one of the founders of SpringHill Entertainment.

The original live-action starred Michael Jordan back in 1996.

James revealed in an interview last week that “Space Jam 2” starts filming this summer.

“Space Jam 2” starts filming this summer. pic.twitter.com/M2RyKRuqvO — SLAM (@SLAMonline) February 16, 2019

There’s more than just nostalgia at play here — there’s a lot of money to be made.

“Space Jam” brought in $230 million at the Box Office.

