WEST PALM BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - There’s a baby boom at a longtime West Palm Beach attraction.

In a statement issued Thursday, officials with Lion Country Safari said the park welcomed its latest addition to its herd, a southern white rhinoceros calf, on Saturday.

The endangered female calf is the third rhino born at the park in less than a year.

Video released by Lion Country Safari show the calf bonding with its mom at the drive-through safari.

The calf’s birth contributes to a national effort to save the species from extinction.

