SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - South Miami Senior High School rolled out the red carpet for one of its teachers who returned to class a Grammy winner.

Cheerleaders and the school’s band lined the school’s entrance and hallway as they welcomed Ms. Jennifer Jimenez, Tuesday morning.

The music teacher was absolutely shocked to see this pep rally for herself. She said she’s used to organizing all the school pep rallies, so this was a nice surprise for her.

The superstar treatment comes just over a week after Jimenez was honored by the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences.

She was flown out to Los Angeles, where she was recognized during the televised show,.

Trevor Noah, this years host, mentioned the South Florida educator during the Feb. 1 ceremony.

“It is my pleasure to acknowledge our Music Educator of the Year: Jennifer Jimenez, director of bands and elective department chair at South Miami Senior High,” he said.

The award acknowledges the winner for making a significant and lasting contribution to music education in schools.

Jimenez, who has served as South Miami Senior High’s band director for 19 years, was stunned to learn that she was among the people nominated for prestigious award.

Back in December, she told 7News that the national recognition is great, but she isn’t doing this for her. She is doing this for her students, and her goal is to shine a spotlight on Miami-Dade County’s music scene.

On Tuesday, Jimenez said she is just ready to get back to work.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.