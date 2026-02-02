SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida music instructor was honored with a prestigious award from the National Academy of Recording Arts & Sciences.

It’s a moment a group of South Miami Senior High students will never forget, as they shouted with joy after their music teacher, Jennifer Jimenez, was announced the winner of the Grammy’s Music Educator of the Year Award. This was her second time being nominated for the award.

“It is my pleasure to acknowledge our Music Educator of the Year: Jennifer Jimenez, director of bands and elective department chair at South Miami Senior High,” Grammys host Trevor Noah said.

Mrs. Jimenez, as her students call her, was in the audience and accepted the award on national television, Sunday night.

Jimenez has served as the school’s band director for 19 years and was stunned to learn she was among the 2,000 people nominated for the Academy Award.

“Just to make the quarterfinals, I was shocked, and then the semifinals, I think I cried, and then the finals, I couldn’t even speak,” said Jimenez.

The award acknowledges the winner for making a significant and lasting contribution to music education in schools. Her students said there’s no other teacher more deserving of the recognition.

“Honestly, I see her as a second mother, and everyone here can agree with that. She does so much for everyone, every individual, and she’s done so much for me,” said student John Jimenez.

“She has taught me many things, but one of the things is that I can do it,” said student Jia Alcantara.

Jimenez remained humble, acknowledging that it’s a team effort to help kids find their potential.

“I firmly believe that it takes a village to raise a child,” said Jimenez.

Scores of students in her class praised her commitment to guiding them toward a successful future.

“She is the perfect role model to have for anything, and when I step out of here, and I go to a job, I know that I’ll be set and be a good person all because of Mrs. Jimenez,” said student Estela Gravier.

Despite taking home the gold, Jimenez wants her success to be centered on building a community of successful young people, even if they find success by hitting the right notes in another field.

“Because not everybody is going to be a professional musician. Not everyone is going to be a music educator, and that’s not my goal here. I don’t want to duplicate myself, I want successful students who can go and be valued members of our community in whatever profession they choose, and it’s for them,” said Jimenez.

Along with the trophy, Jimenez was awarded $10,000 and a matching grant to support her school’s music program.

