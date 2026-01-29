SOUTH MIAMI, FLA. (WSVN) - The owners of a South Florida chocolate shop were singled out by “Good Morning America” in a cocoa competition for the ages.

Garcia Nevett Chocolatier de Miami, located in South Miami, was one of four businesses selected from among the best in the country to compete for the title of “Best Hot Chocolate in America.”

The other three finalists represented Los Angeles, Detroit and Chicago.

The judges sampled a Parisian velvet ganache hot chocolate, a hacienda-inspired hot chocolate with a churro and a peppermint spice hot chocolate. Garcia Nevett’s hot cocoa was made with tupelo honey and cardamom.

But it was Mindy’s Bakery in Chicago that took the win, which came with a $10,000 prize in the competition.

Susana and Isabel Garcia-Nevett, who own the South Miami shop, spoke with 7’s Heather Walker on Wednesday.

“We’re from Venezuela, we have absolutely really great chocolate in Venezuela, and we wanted to bring that to Miami,” said Isabel.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.