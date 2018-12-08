South Korean sensation BTS receives first Grammy nomination

(WSVN) - South Korean boy band BTS have received their first Grammy nomination for the 61st annual Grammy Awards.

This makes the group of seven the first ever K-Pop act to be recognized at the awards ceremony.

The band’s album, “Love Yourself: Tear,” is nominated in the category for Best Recording Package alongside St. Vincent’s “Masseducation,” Mitski’s “Be the Cowboy,” Foxhole’s “Well Kept Thing” and The Chairman’s “The Offering.”

The category recognizes the visual look of an album, which art director HuskyFox is responsible for in the case of BTS’ submission.

The album was released as four versions with cover art that connects when placed side by side. It is the second installment in the group’s “Love Yourself” series, which started with “Love Yourself: Her” and ended with “Love Yourself: Answer.”

The nomination follows a successful year of several firsts for the band, such as breaking a YouTube record previously held by Taylor Swift, performing at the Billboard Music Awards, selling out a stadium concert in New York and speaking at the United Nations.

BTS consists of leader and rapper RM, vocalist Jin, rapper Suga, rapper and dancer J-Hope, vocalist and dancer Jimin, vocalist and dancer V, and vocalist and dancer Jungkook.

The group is currently on the Asian leg of their Love Yourself world tour.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.