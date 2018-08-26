South Korean sensation BTS breaks Taylor Swift’s YouTube record

(WSVN) - South Korean sensation BTS has broken Taylor Swift’s record for the video with most views within 24 hours on YouTube.

The group’s music video for “IDOL,” a single off of the new album “Love Yourself: Answer,” reached over 56 million views on YouTube in just one day.

The video has since received more than 70 million views on the video platform.

Taylor previously held the record for most views within 24 hours after the “Look What You Made Me Do” music video racked up 43 million views in 2017.

“IDOL” is one of the new songs on the group’s repackaged album, which serves as a conclusion to the “Love Yourself” series.

The album also features solo performances from each of the seven members, who are RM, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, Jimin, V and Jungkook.

BTS is currently performing songs from the album and several other hits on their world tour, which started in Seoul and includes a sold out stadium performance at Citi Field in New York.

