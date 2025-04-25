GAINESVILLE, Fla. (WSVN) — A well-known raccoon in South Florida will undergo surgery after he faced a health scare.

Louie the Raccoon’s owner announced on Instagram that the raccoon had not been feeling well.

An ultrasound revealed the animal has a large kidney stone requiring a procedure where a laser is used to break it into smaller pieces.

The post led to a massive outpouring of support on social media and calls to the University of Florida after the owner said they couldn’t find an early appointment.

After many calls from supporters to the university, the owner announced that they found a spot, and the surgery is set for Friday evening at the university’s College of Veterinary Medicine.

The surgery will take place three days ahead of Louie’s fourth birthday.

