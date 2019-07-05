South Florida comic book fans dress up to attend Supercon this weekend

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - We’re a few months away from Halloween, but it doesn’t look that way on the streets of Miami Beach.

Fans from all across South Florida are making their way to the weekend-long annual Supercon event.

The 14th annual comic convention opened it’s doors on Thursday and will continue until Sunday afternoon.

Fans wearing character costumes filled the Miami Beach Convention Center to attend meet-and-greets, costume contests and wrestling bouts.

“Some people take this incredibly seriously,” said Supercon attendee Sarah Finkelstein. “I’ve had costumes where I worked on them for months, almost a year in advance, getting ready for cons. I woke up this morning at like 9 o’clock in the morning getting ready.”

The newly renovated convention center has not hosted the event since 2016.

“We came from Broward County. Showing the kids — aim the camera that way, or they could come in — Starlord and Harley Quinn. We’re just here to have fun,” said another attendee.

This year’s event will feature appearances from over 100 film and TV actors, including George Takei from the original “Star Trek,” Nick Frost from “Shaun of the Dead,” and Creed Bratton from “The Office.”

Amid all the fun, over $5,000 worth of cash and prizes will be awarded during the four-day event, including a $1,500 prize for the best costume.

Event passes can be purchased here.

