Last weekend, South Beach was the place to be! That’s because the 18th Annual South Beach Wine & Food Festival was in town. Lucky for us, some of the top winners were from right in our own backyard.

South Florida won big at this year’s burger bash hosted by Neil Patrick Harris and David Burtka.

Neil Patrick Harris: “The winner is from Miami, Florida … It’s Pincho.”

SoFlo staple Pincho went home with the People’s Choice Award.

Nedal Ahmad, we are the champions: “Every year, there seems to be a better lineup, and to win amongst that lineup is amazing.”

Pincho won this in 2015 too, but it doesn’t get old.

Nedal Ahmad: “The People’s Choice means everyone at festival, the thousands upon thousands of people trying to make their way through 42 stations, get to vote on which one is their favorite, and they happen to choose us. I think they made the right choice.”

This year, Pincho’s award-winning burger has flavors many locals know well.

Adriane Sanchez, a top choice: “The burger we went with this year is a new burger, and it’s Pipo’s Choice Burger.”

The burger is topped with gruyere cheese, bacon, diced maduros, grilled onions, potato sticks and guava ketchup.

Amanda Perez, customer: “I can see why it won. It’s delicious.”

Pipo’s Choice will only be available the month of April at Pincho restaurants.

Another award handed out at burger bash was decided by a panel of celebrity judges.

Award Presenter: “LT Steak and Seafood!”

Celebs like Al Roker and Jonathan Cheban tasted more than 40 burgers, but the winner came from LT Steak and Seafood at the Betsy Hotel.

Danny Ganem, judge him: “Burger bash is a really intense competition that we get to participate and go against some of the best burgers around the country.”

This year’s judge’s choice winner is on their menu year round.

Danny Ganem: “On the bouche burger we have pickeled jalapeno, barbecue sauce, pepper, crispy bacon, smokey caramelized onions and crispy onions.”

LT even adds cheese for some ooey gooeyness.

Ramin Amirshani, customer: “It is definitely one of the best burgers I have ever had.”

The folks at Wynwood’s Beaker & Gray were jumping for joy at the Art of Tiki event.

That’s because they brought home two trophies.

Ben Potts, not feeling gray: “This year, we took home the People’s Choice Award and the overall winner.”

A tiki drink is usually made with rum and tropical fruit juices.

Beaker & Gray made their version of a futuristic tiki drink.

Ben Potts: “This year we wanted to step outside the box and did future tiki and made a drink called the Trillum Tempest.”

The winning drink has Santa Teresa Rum and a hybrid of watermelon and lime juices

Jamie Sherman, customer: “It tastes really good, and it’s fruity. I usually don’t drink rum, and I am probably going to finish this, which says a lot.”

