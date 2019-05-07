South Florida Uber driver races through storm to get Keith Urban to SunFest

MIAMI (WSVN) - A South Florida Uber driver went on quite the adventure speeding through a storm to get Keith Urban and his band to SunFest.

Hansel Echevarria is now kind of a celebrity after he raced to get Urban on stage for his show, Sunday.

A photo of the barber and part-time Uber driver with Urban and his band has since been seen by millions on social media after he saved the day for thousands of fans.

“We had the most badass Uber driver that was doing like 150 miles an hour on the freeway,” said Urban during his performance at SunFest.

A modest man, Echevarria said he was just doing his job and that he was proud to help a star like Urban.

Everything started at Miami International Airport, where Echevarria picked up a group of men who were headed north.

Little did he know his passenger was one of country’s biggest music stars.

Stormy weather caused Urban’s flight to Palm Beach International Airport to be diverted to MIA.

The country star was determined to perform and called an Uber to get him to SunFest, posting on social media during the wild ride.

Echevarria jokingly admitted he may have been going a little fast.

When he asked the group if they wanted him to slow down, Echevarria said they said no.

With a language barrier, Echevarria didn’t speak much with Urban. However, they enjoyed listening to the radio together with Urban telling him to crank up the jams.

“It seemed like I put on music that he really enjoyed,” said Echevarria through a translator.

The once-in-a-lifetime encounter has now left Echevarria without words but with a new taste in music.

