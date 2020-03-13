South Florida theaters cancelling performances due to coronavirus

MIAMI (WSVN) - Several South Florida theaters are going dark because of the coronavirus.

The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts dropped the curtain on all performances and events through April 5, including the hit musical, “Hamilton,” which was in its final week.

Ticket holders can receive refunds or exchange tickets for future shows.

The Broward Center for Performing Arts and Parker Playhouse are also suspending all performances through April 12.

Refunds will be issued for those shows.

