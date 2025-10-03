DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Swifties across South Florida lined up at movie theaters to watch Taylor Swift’s “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” to celebrate the release of the singer’s newest album.

Fans at Cinemark Paradise 24 in Davie expressed their excitement for the singer’s newest album, “The Life of a Showgirl,” and “The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” film, which features a music video and behind-the-scenes footage for the lead single on the album, “The Fate of Ophelia.”

“I’m so excited,” said a fan. “‘The Fate of Ophelia’ is so good, I love that one.”

Swifties came in droves to the theaters, donning colorful and eventful outfits in the spirit of the album.

“Thousands,” said a fan when asked how many beads and embellishments she was wearing. “Just these boots, to add all the glitter to it, took about 12 hours.”

The film’s release caused excitement, with locals expressing excitement to hear the singer dive into the work that went into the creation of her 12th album.

“Just hearing Taylor’s voice makes me, like, cry,” said a fan at the theater. “I feel like I’m really happy to be a part of this community ’cause Swifties are so welcoming to others.”

“The Official Release Party of a Showgirl” will be in theaters from October 3-5.

“The Fate of Ophelia” music video will be available on YouTube on Sunday at 7 p.m.

Copyright 2025 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.