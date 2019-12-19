South Florida Star Wars fans turn out to ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ premiere in Aventura

It’s the final film Star Wars fans have been waiting for, and they’re lining up for “The Rise of Skywalker.” For the story, our Jedi Knight in training Alex Miranda traveled to a galaxy far, far away — Aventura!

It is really exciting! The fans have been out here, and right now, they’re actually watching the movie, so I’m going to talk to them about what they think about it in a little bit, but I’m not going to disturb them right now.

This is the first time they’re seeing it, but we talked to them on the way into the film to get all of their thoughts about their excitement about the film.

In a galaxy not so far, far away — Aventura Mall — and theaters across the country, Star Wars super fans are feeling the force.

“Extremely excited. I cannot show it, but I’m really excited. I’m shaking and nervous.”

Alex Miranda: “You’re shaking and you love it that much?!”

“Yes”

“I’m really anticipating this. I’m very excited and waiting so long to be able to see this movie. I have seen all of them up ’til now, and I just can’t wait to see how this ends.”

As they anxiously await the ninth and final installment of the Skywalker saga — “Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker.”

“You know, who is Rey’s parents? What happens with the Falcon? How are they dealing with Carrie Fisher now that she’s passed on?”

Episode IX, which stretches all the way back to 1977’s “Star Wars,” will not end with a set up to future movies, according to Director J.J. Abrams.

Alex Miranda: “As a fan, are you ready to let go of this saga?”

“Entirely not. No, I would still hope that they at least be able to use some of the characters in other movies afterwards.”

Instead, it’ll tie up loose ends.

“I just want to see what next could be. I know it’s the end of the saga, but I will look forward to a new and exciting things to come in the future, other movies and so on.”

And it really is all about that ending, right?

What is going to happen now?

Director J.J. Abrams said the ending is really good, but critics haven’t been so kind.

Right now, it has a 57% rating on Rotten Tomatoes, so, you know what, get out, see it, you know you want to anyway.

