South Florida staple Ice Box Cafe set to open first location in Broward County

Ice Box Cafe has been a South Florida staple for more than two decades, filling bellies on South Beach and at Miami International Airport, but now, the restaurant is going to Broward, so get ready to order north of the border.

Welcome to Ice Box Cafe. From sweet to savory, this place knows food.

Robert Siegmann, Ice Box Cafe: “We are among the few establishments that offers breakfast, lunch and dinner seven days a week, so we hit on all points. We have healthy, delicious food, and we balance it off with decadent desserts.”

Now Ice Box is moving on up — and yes, on the east side — to a new location in Hallandale Beach.

Robert Siegmann: “This one is 10 steps above anything else they may have experienced within our catalog of locations.”

The Broward Ice Box opens Thursday.

It is bigger and, dare we say, even better. Yes, they expanded the menu, but…

Robert Siegmann: “We have incorporated at this location the staples that everybody loves, the favorites. God forbid we should part from those people will come knocking on our door.”

In addition to the restaurant, the giant location has a massive kitchen, where you can try out new recipes.

Robert Siegmann: “We have an extraordinary space here with a designated test kitchen, so that allows us to get involved and develop new recipes for the community to try.”

It may look empty now, but the Ice Cox will even have its own greenhouse that will soon be filled with all sorts of healthy stuff.

Robert Siegmann: “This is the first and only hurricane-proof greenhouse in South Florida.”

And if you’re in a rush, check this out.

Robert Siegmann: “Ice Box Pantry incorporates the latest technology in the vending industry.”

This is no ordinary vending machine — no stale chips here!

There’s one in the restaurant, and they’ll be popping up in Dade and Broward.

Robert Siegmann: “They dispense healthy-made food that we make in our commissary. It has a short shelf life, so you guarantee that no matter what you buy is going to be fresh and delicious.”

Now we know why the owners have nicknamed this location Ice Box Campus.

Robert Siegmann: “Anybody coming in will be wowed by the sheer impact and design of the place.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Ice Box Cafe Hallandale Beach

219 NE Third St.

Hallandale Beach, FL 33009

954-744-4251

iceboxcafe.com

