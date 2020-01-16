South Florida speakeasies spill their secrets for Prohibition’s 100th anniversary

Jan. 17, 1920: when the sale of alcohol was outlawed in America. Nine out of 10 Deco historians say it’s a day that’ll forever live in infamy. The 10th was too drunk to give us a comment. Anyway, on the 100th anniversary of Prohibition, Deco found some speakeasies, which are now spilling their best kept secrets.

Shh… Can you keep a secret? In the back of a restaurant called — (ahem)– Bacon *bleep* — is a speakeasy called Shh…

Chris Viso, Shh…: “That place could be filled with people, and literally, you’ll be standing right where we are, and you would have no idea it’s even open.”

Oh, but it is open, and it’s really cool.

Chris Viso: “We’re on South Beach now. You walk through that bookcase, and you’re in a different time zone. You’re in New York City 20 years ago. Grungy sophistication is exactly what we’re going for.”

Make sure to stop by the subway grate where you can recreate Marilyn Monroe’s famous movie moment from “The Seven Year Itch.”

Marilyn Monroe (as The Girl): “Isn’t it delicious?!”

Cocktails include an Eximo old fashioned and the spicy mezcal-rita.

Melissa Rahaman, customer: “The mezcal is really coming through nicely, but with the campari, it just kind of takes it up a notch. I’ve never even thought of this combo. I’m into it.”

You need a code to get into Unit B!

The speakeasy is above The Brass Tap in Fort Lauderdale up this darkened staircase.

John Carballea, Unit B: “Unit B is a Prohibition-style speakeasy. There’s no food, no beer, just a classic take on a cocktail bar.”

Ben, customer: “It’s like being transported a whole century ago and just walking into something you would expect in Prohibition times.”

So about those cocktails.

One is called the 21st Amendment, which was the amendment that ended Prohibition.

John Carballea: “It has scotch, honey, ginger, lemon juice.”

Another popular drink is the Havana 1920s with Cuban coffee and rum. Cheers!

Coyo Taco is known for its tacos, obviously, but tucked away in each location is a speakeasy. The one we checked out is in Coral Gables.

Lazar Trifunovic, Coyo Taco: When you first see it, you think ‘Hey, let me get some burritos, some quesadillas, some delicious food,’ but then, you realize, ‘Hey, there’s a whole different world in the back.'”

Coyo’s big on mezcal and tequila, so expect a good amount of that in your cocktails.

Lazar Trifunovic: “Mai Oaxaca, we named it. Obviously, Oaxaca is a city in Mexico, and it does incorporate mezcal in it.”

Quality drinks in a chill, private spot, what a speakeasy is all about.

Kelby Lynch, customer: “Totally cool. You got a nice DJ back here, nice private bar. I love the vibe.”

FOR MORE INFO:

Shh… Miami

860 Collins Ave.

Miami Beach, FL 33139

305-900-7371

shhmiami.com/

Unit B

The Brass Tap

551 N. Federal Highway

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33301

754-200-8648

viewunitb.com/

Coyo Taco Coral Gables

120 Giralda Ave.

Coral Gables, FL 33134

786-629-7929

coyo-taco.com/coral-gables/

