South Florida spas offer natural, sugary wax treatments

Usually when we think of sugar, we’re limiting how much of it is in our food and drinks. Think again. You can actually lather your entire body in sugary goodness and feel great about it afterward.

Steve Carell (as Andy): “Ahhhh, Kelly Clarkson!”

Just ask Steve Carell’s character in “The 40-Year-Old Virgin” how much waxing can hurt.

Steve Carell (as Andy): “You know what, guys? This is not a good look for me!”

If only he knew about something called sugaring.

Sophia Savoie-Lanouette, owner: “Sugaring is similar to wax hair removal. It’s one of the oldest methods of hair removal ever invented.”

Sophia’s Sugar Shack, located inside InnerLight Studios in Fort Lauderdale, keeps your legs and bikini area smooth without being painful like waxing tends to be.

Sophia Savoie-Lanouette: “The main difference is the molecular structure of sugar is small enough to mold into the follicle.”

We’re not science majors, but the gist here is that sugar is natural, and its components pull out your hair easier than wax.

Those components are just sugar, lemon juice and water, turned into this goo-looking thing.

Sophia Savoie-Lanouette: “I mold it into the follicle, I flick it off until the hair is completely removed from the area.”

Victoria Hallenbeck, customer: “I used to get waxed and I would have reactions afterwards, and the sugaring, my skin likes it a lot better.”

Beautiful Me Skin Boutique in South Miami also offers sugaring services for your legs, but Julisa here does more than that.

Julisa Terrero, owner: “I can sugar on any part of the body. Right now, I use sugar on eyebrows, I can do the upper lip.”

So that’s exactly what we watched her do! It looks pretty similar to waxing because she’s yanking out the hair, but the end result is better.

Julisa Terrero: “Wax can have a burning effect after post-treatment, whereas sugar doesn’t.”

Sofia Silberwasser: “Sugaring is very soft on my skin, and my skin is very sensitive, so as opposed to waxing, it leaves it really soft.”

By the way, because the ingredients are so simple, you can actually eat the sugar too. Too bad sugaring can’t get rid of the extra calories.

It’s $18 to have your eyebrows sugared and $10 for your upper lip. Maybe more for Chris Van Vliet. And Sophia’s Sugar Shack charges $60 for Brazilian on both legs.

FOR MORE INFO:

Sophia’s Sugar Shack

(located inside InnerLight Studios)

901 Progresso Drive, Suite 103

Fort Lauderdale, FL 33304

(954) 837-3646

https://sophiassugarshack.com/

Beautiful Me Skin Boutique

7000 SW 62nd Ave, Suite 330

South Miami, FL 33143

(305) 301-4917

https://www.beautifulmeskinboutique.com/

