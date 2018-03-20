South Florida restaurants feed French cravings

Lynn loves everything French — champagne, croissants, the attitude! To help with your French cravings, there are a few South Florida spots sharing what they know with Deco.

The Eiffel Tower has never looked sweeter!

Anibal Rodriguez, chef: “The macaron is from Paris.”

The St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort brings the traditional French dessert to you every Sunday at their Rosé brunch.

Anibal Rodriguez: “I said, ‘We need to come up with something that says France, that says Paris.'”

So the pastry team put their heads together and came up with this masterpiece.

Anibal Rodriguez: “It’s a team effort, so it takes a good amount of man power.”

It takes these 10 professionals four days to make the massive structure.

But if you’re the type of person who likes learning the art of something rather than just devouring it — well, you’re in luck at the hotel’s macaron making class.

Anibal Rodriguez: “It’s a hands-on class, which lasts approximately an hour, hour and a half.”

You’ll learn every step of the macaron making process.

And the best part: You get to take the macarons and the trick of the trade home with you.

Chesca Yanga, patron: “I’ve always been curious how to make them, so to finally be able to do it myself is really fun.”

Now to LaMuse Cafe in downtown Miami.

Arthur Arnaize: “LaMuse Cafe has a lot of inspiration from Europe.”

From the artwork on the walls…

Arthur Arnaize: “We have a lot of French artists from Paris who expose their art here in the gallery.”

Like this painting of the Mona Lisa….

To the dining right off the street…

Arthur Arnaize: “It’s exactly what we love to do in Paris.”

To the food — It’s like a mini trip to Paris.

Arthur Arnaize: “The apple tart in France, it’s so common because every weekend when you go to dinner with your family or lunch with your family, all the time we finish by an apple tart.”

Here’s how it’s prepared.

Arthur Arnaize: “Extract the skin, we peel it, cut the apples, extract the seeds.”

The apples marinate in sugar water and…

Arthur Arnaize: “Then we slice the apples, and we put everything on the dough.”

Once it’s all on there, it’s time to get baked.

It sounds like this dish — and this spot — definitely don’t disappoint.

Leda Wilson, patron: “It’s crunchy and it’s perfect.”

Leda Wilson: “You definitely feel like you’re in Paris when you’re here.”

FOR MORE INFO:

St. Regis Bal Harbour Resort Rosé Sunday Brunch

9703 Collins Ave.

Bal Harbour, FL 33154

(305) 993-3300

www.stregisbalharbour.com/brunch

LaMuse Cafe

270 Biscayne Blvd. Way

Miami, FL 33131

(305) 400-0036

www.lamusecafe.com

