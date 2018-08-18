South Florida rapper Kodak Black released from Broward County Jail

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Rapper Kodak Black has been released from the Broward County Jail in Fort Lauderdale, Saturday morning.

The 21-year-old served seven months after being arrested in January on several felony charges, including child neglect and drug possession.

During his time behind bars, the South Florida rapper legally changed his name to Bill K. Kapri and even earned his GED.

