(WSVN) - The new year is just days away, and people are getting ready to celebrate South Florida style.

From Broward to Miami-Dade County, there will be plenty of festivities to help ring in 2025.

First, relish the spirit of the holidays and celebrate the New Year at Christmas Wonderland. The Tropical Park winter paradise offers family-friendly fun and is open through Jan. 6.

The Adrienne Arsht Center presents “Cirque Dreams Celebration.” The whimsical spectacle is the longest-running Cirque holiday event with two special performances on Jan. 1.

How about a stroll through a journey of lights? At Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden, enjoy a walk through thousands of dazzling lights and over 12 immersive experiences until Jan. 12.

Revelers may also ring in 2025 at Miramar Regional Park Amphitheater with nonstop music, food and fun.

Plus, hang out with 7Sports’ Donovan Campbell, who’s hosting the celebration.

Wanna dance the night away? Fontainebleau Miami Beach is hosting a countdown party. The iconic hotel welcomes DJ and songwriter Calvin Harris for a poolside 2024 send-off to remember.

Or kick off the new year with an outdoor concert at Lummus Park on New Year’s Day.

“We’re going to have a free symphonic concert here on the beach. Just bring your blanket and a beach chair and come and enjoy this amazing concert here as we welcome and ring in the new year on Miami Beach,” said Lisa Garcia, director at Miami Beach Tourism and Culture.

Bayfront Park plans to celebrate with an open-air New Year’s Eve celebration in the heart of downtown Miami. The free event starts at 8 p.m. and features live music and fireworks with the skyline of the Magic City as the backdrop.

