Deco was feeling a little randy today, so we invited Randy Rainbow on the show. The comedian is quite the character, with millions of followers and four Emmy nominations. Well, now the Plantation High School grad — yes, he grew up in South Florida — is bringing his comedy show back home. Deco’s ridiculously randy reporter, Alex Miranda, has the story.

Well, he’s a singing comedian at that and a whole host of other things, but we can call him proud, too, because this Sunday, he’ll star on the Broward Center stage he grew up dreaming about.

Randy Rainbow is coming home!

Randy Rainbow: “I think it’s going to be emotional, honestly.”

But let’s not get too sappy. He’s a comedian, four-time Emmy-nominated at that.

Randy Rainbow: “If damn James Corden wins again, I swear I don’t know what I’ll do.”

Plus actor, singer, best-selling author, podcaster and South Florida boy.

Randy Rainbow: “Well, I went to Plantation High School, but I jumped around all over the place. I was there until I was 21, five years ago.”

And now he’s bringing his Pink Glasses Tour…

Randy Rainbow: “I happen to have a pair here. They’re all over my apartment.”

To the Broward Center this Sunday at 8 p.m.

Randy Rainbow: “It’s a musical comedy concert experience.”

The same stage where he first fell in love with the art of performing.

Randy Rainbow: “It’s extremely special. This is where I went to see ‘Rent’ when I was in high school, and ‘Les Mis,’ ‘Sunset Boulevard.’ I mean, that was my Broadway.”

Before he became an internet sensation and buddies with his mentor, Carol Burnett.

Randy Rainbow: “Every time I release a video or do anything, I immediately get an email from Carol Burnett.”

He’s known for his political comedy.

Randy Rainbow: “I’d like to say that my work is a funhouse mirror reflection of all sides.”

But there’s much more in store — including a Randy audience Q&A.

Randy Rainbow: “They ask me questions, sometimes inappropriate, so it’s just fun to see what that generates.”

Although — sorry — his Insta-famous cat, Tippi…

Randy Rainbow: “She is very content in her corner, so I dare not disturb her.”

Won’t be there.

Randy Rainbow: “How dare you bring it up? It’s very emotional for me to have to leave her.”

And for content creators who want to follow in his footsteps…

Randy Rainbow: “I started the internet. I started doing this in 2010.”

He says, don’t obsess over algorithms.

Randy Rainbow: “What comes from the heart, goes to the heart, so just have a good time.”

Like what he hopes to do in town this weekend.

Randy Rainbow: “Maybe I’ll go to, like, Sawgrass [Mills Mall] and just schlep around. That, to me, is heaven.”

Randy Rainbow’s Pink Glasses Tour stops at the Broward Center this Sunday at 8 p.m.

Tickets start at $37. For more information, click here.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.