Get ready to light up your nightlife with some green energy.

A Miami landmark is lighting up with really colorful displays, interactive exhibits and even a talking tree.

This is the rhythm of the lights. Fairchild Tropical Botanic Garden in Coral Gables is getting lit.

Nannette Zapata (lights, camera, action): “Nightgarden is a walking experience. You come through the garden, and you just see lights everywhere, and you hear beautiful ambient sounds, and it’s an experience of light and magic.”

The colors of the garden come alive at night thanks to special effects.

Nannette Zapata: “There’s a combination of lots of light motion, interaction. You can touch certain panels, and they light up certain areas of the garden.”

Child: “It’s super fun, and it’s super cool.”

Now make sure you wear your comfy shoes because Nightgarden has twenty installations. Even if you’ve been here before, you’ll still see something new.

Nannette Zapata: “Fairchild launched Children’s Garden. We’ve activated the innovation studio as well, and we have a beautiful boulevard of butterflies, so there’s quite a few newly, specially designed pieces.”

But the oldies but goodies are still there, like the rainforest.

Nannette Zapata: “You’re walking through the only tropical rainforest in the entire country, and you’re literally immersed in a rainforest up and around like, all over, 360 degrees.”

And that’s not all.

Nannette Zapata: “One of the coolest things about Nightgarden is that there is snow in South Florida, so when you come to the garden not only do you have a tropical rainforest, you have a cloud forest, and you also have snow capped mountains.”

Don’t forget about the talking tree.

Tree: “You need to watch the world change around you.”

No, Robert, the Tree is not talking to you.

Ye: “That’s how I be, rapping with the tree.”

It’s too busy rapping with Ye.

OK, this happened a couple of years ago, but it’s still cool.

Nannette Zapata: “Archie is our resident spokesperson for all of our trees, and he’s pretty funny. He’s got a lot to say.”

Tree: “I see trees of green.”

Leila Paz (believes in magic): “I think the Nightgarden is amazing. I loved coming here with my little sister, it’s been such a magical experience.”

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.