South Florida hot spots prepare to celebrate the new year

MIAMI BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - The countdown to 2020 has begun, and some South Florida hot spots have started preparations for the big party to ring in the new year.

From the historic and iconic Fontainebleau on Miami Beach, to the brand-spanking new Guitar Hotel at the Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood, there is something for everyone to ring in 2020 South Florida style.

“We’re so happy to showcase this wonderful property to so many people, not only to local customers but regionally and nationally, and now internationally,” said Seminole Hard Rock Hollywood President Bo Guidry.

First, the freebies from Broward to Miami-Dade.

Once again, the Big Orange will rise on the InterContinental Hotel for the party in Miami’s Bayfront Park.

7News cameras captured workers from Firepower Displays preparing a barge filled with fireworks that will light up the sky once midnight strikes.

In Fort Lauderdale, the finishing touches are being put on the Orange Bowl Downtown countdown.

The party is planned for Southwest Second Street and Fifth Avenue, where the anchor, measuring 20 feet high and 17 feet wide, will drop at midnight. The anchor is also fitted with nearly 12,000 LED lights.

If there are little ones who won’t make it to the magic hour, the children’s countdown is at a more manageable 7 p.m.

7News cameras captured several vendors setting up ahead of the festivities.

“This is where the flavor is,” one vendor said. “Oh, my God, if they want the flavor, they gotta come here.”

“I am going to sell arepas,” another vendor said. “That’s sweet cornbread with mozzarella melted in the middle. Mine are delicious! Everybody have a happy new year!”

“I’m selling pretzels on the grill, New York-style, and they come out crispier and a lot better tasting,” a third vendor said.

Big name music acts will be ringing in the new year in South Florida.

In Hollywood, Zedd will be counting down to midnight at the Hard Rock’s DAER Nightclub.

The Jonas Brothers and Marshmello will be celebrating the new year in Miami Beach.

The Jonas Brothers must be suckers for Miami Beach. They’ll be back but will head a few miles south of where they shot their “Cool” video.

The Jonas Brothers will be performing poolside under the stars at the Fontainebleau on the beach.

“We’re getting ready for the biggest night of the year here at Fontainebleau with the Jonas Brothers,” said Josh Herman, the resort’s vice president of marketing. “We’re building a giant stage live over the pool — poolside here at Fontainebleau.”

Marshmello will ring in the new year at LIV later that night, from 9 p.m. until 5 a.m.

Hotel staff at Fontainebleau Miami Beach said it took months of planning and plenty of man hours to transform the resort’s iconic pool into a big stage and throw South Florida’s best New Year’s bash.

“It’s a total team effort,” said Herman. “We have about 2,000 employees working around the clock to get ready. We’ll pop somewhere around 25,000 bottles of champagne New Year’s Eve, some really, really incredible fun at one of the best events in town.”

However you celebrate, with a night in or a night out, with sparklers and firecrackers, first responders want you to do it safely.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue also had a few reminders for those who decide not to leave the pyrotechnics to the pros.

“Never point or throw fireworks at anyone, even as a joke,” said Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokesperson Erika Benitez. “Anything that propels itself though the air, detonates or explodes is illegal.”

Officials said, if people are planning to use fireworks, they should have a fire extinguisher, bucket or hose nearby.

If you have not made New Year’s Eve plans yet, and you want to get tickets to see the Jonas Brothers or Marshmello, click here.

People who will attend the New Year’s Eve celebrations are advised to take a ride-share or taxi because of limited parking at the event.

