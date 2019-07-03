South Florida gets ready for fun on July 4th

MIAMI (WSVN) - There will be plenty to do all across South Florida if you’re looking to have fun on the Fourth of July.

Crews have been preparing for July 4th celebrations all throughout Miami-Dade and Broward counties, Wednesday.

On Key Biscayne, boxes of mortars were loaded onto barges as crews worked all day to prepare for the big show.

“We’re going to have thousands of shots of fireworks going off,” said Gary Avins with Firepower Displays.

Avins and his team have been the force behind Miami’s sparkling spectacular over Biscayne Bay for the past 20-plus years.

“Every year, we try to incorporate new effects and designs into the show,” said Avins, “and that’s what we’re doing with a nice patriotic segment as well.”

On the other side of the bay at Bayfront Park, vendors worked to set up for the fanfare and large crowds.

“I think the best one is here in Miami, downtown Miami,” said Manny, a vendor with Ice Connection.

Miami’s big show won Manny years ago. He’s been a part of it for close to 10 years.

“The sky is lit up. Fireworks everywhere you look!” said Manny.

Avins promises a stunning show for all attendees.

“You’re going to see something different again this year as well,” he said.

More importantly, the holiday is a celebration where everyone can come together.

“This is the place to be because it’s gonna be hot. There’s going to be a lot of fun, people,” said Manny. “We’re going to get together, and we’re all going to have fun.”

