FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Get ready to rev your engines and look to the skies as South Florida prepares a deluge of fun activities this weekend from Fort Lauderdale to Miami.

The United States Navy’s Blue Angels are headlining this week’s Fort Lauderdale Air Show.

“What you’ll see is a very precise aerial demonstration that is meant to showcase the teamwork and professionalism of the Navy and Marine Corps, but really it is indicative of the armed forces in general,” said U.S. Navy Cmdr. Jack Kielty.

Kielty is the number two pilot of the 2025 Blue Angels. With nearly 3,000 flight hours, the decorated naval aviator said repetition and training make the performances look effortless.

“Six airplanes, essentially 200 feet, will all roll 360 degrees in unison,” said Kielty. “We go out to California for 12 weeks, and we’ll fly 15 times a week, sometimes three times a day. That’s how we build in the safety margins and earn the right to bring the jets lower to the ground and closer together.”

While performing practice runs on Friday, the Blue Angels were joined by Fort Lauderdale Police officer Jack DiCristofalo.

“We are very honored that the Blue Angels have welcomed us, to welcome one of our officers, who was recently wounded,” FLPD Chief Bill Schultz said.

DiCristofalo was among the officers who confronted a man who barricaded himself inside a Fort Lauderdale hotel in 2024. DiCristofalo was struck by a bullet when officers confronted the man, the bullet getting lodged in his vest. He suffered multiple gunshot wounds that day.

The team is much bigger than those in the cockpit. While the team is in town, they will visit community groups, schools, and hospitals.

“Our job is to inspire excellence and never stop growing as an individual. Continue to find goals and dreams, and if I get the opportunity or have a positive effect on any one person, then this weekend was mission accomplished,” said Kielty.

The show, part of the 2025 Air Dot Show Tour, will take place Saturday and Sunday starting at 11:45 a.m. For more information, click here.

The plane engines won’t be the only roaring noise over the weekend.

Mr. 305 himself will kick off Formula 1 Grand Prix Weekend at the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel and Casino in Hollywood.

The drivers will rev up at the Miami International Autodrome, a temporary circuit track built around Hard Rock Stadium in Miami Gardens.

Formula 1 is also teaming up with the hotel and casino to make sure guests have an extra good time.

“F1 is one of our biggest weekends of the year,” said Seminole Hard Rock VP of Entertainment, Andrew Saunders. “You’re going to see a lot of the drivers walking around, tons of activations, and a lot of excitement. Just the place to be: The hub.”

The venue brings the beach club, featuring two pools, to the actual track.

Expect performances from Kygo and Cedric Gervais on Friday, Steve Aoki and Kascade on Saturday, and Sofi Tukker before the race on Sunday, followed by Pitbull, Mr. 305 himself, right after.

“We also have the Red Bull air team skydiving into the party. We have mermaids everywhere. We have dancers. It’s just an incredible, beautiful evening out in South Florida,” said Saunders.

Formula 1 has recently announced a 10-year extension with Miami’s Grand Prix.

For more information and tickets, click here.

Visitors and residents don’t need to break the bank to experience a piece of Formula 1. A Beachfront Grand Prix Festival is happening right off A1A in Fort Lauderdale.

“It’s really a free event geared towards anyone, whether you’re a racing enthusiast or at the beach and want to come over for an hour or so,” said Beach Front Festival producer Kyle Osolin. “Even if you’re not at the track, you still get that experience without paying high-priced tickets.”

If you’re still in the need for speed, Saturday is the annual running of the Kentucky Derby, with watch parties held all over the world, including over at Gulfstream Park in Hallandale Beach.

For more information on road closures, click here.

