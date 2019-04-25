South Florida fans get ready for ‘Avengers: Endgame’

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - The wait is finally over for “Avengers: Endgame,” the much anticipated conclusion to the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

South Florida fans flocked to the AMC theater in Aventura Mall for the first showing at 6 p.m., Thursday.

“We’re so excited. We love Marvel so much, and we’ve been following it for the past years,” said fan Jazmin Masri.

Masri was among the first fans to get a first look at the sequel to “Avengers: Infinity War.”

There are more than 40 showings scheduled throughout Thursday night, some even going into early Friday morning at 2:45 a.m.

“I’m happy that we’re going to be the first ones to watch it because I didn’t want to get spoiled,” said Masri. “I did read a lot of spoilers, but I doubt they’re true.”

The movie has already broken records and has opened to rave reviews.

The finale has also set an all-time box office pre-sale record at AMC.

Fans even crashed the AMC website while trying to purchase tickets.

“The website crashed, and I just came straight to the kiosk and bought it here physically,” said fan Osvaldo Garza.

“When the website crashed, I was in my class, and I was ignoring the teacher,” added fan Zachary Normi, “and just kept refreshing the page until I got the website to work.”

The three-hour long movie is the epic conclusion to Marvel’s hero saga of 22 movies.

The surviving Avengers are back and working together after Thanos’ snap killed off half of the population of the universe, including some of the heroes.

“I think the characters that did die in ‘Infinity War,’ they’re going to come back, and hopefully I am right about it,” said a fan.

Brothers Anthony Russo and Joseph Russo, the directors of “Infinity War” and “Endgame,” said the new movie is all about moving forward.

The Russo brothers added they hope the grand conclusion will be an end fans are satisfied with.

“I’m hoping it’s going to be good, it’s going to live up to the hype. When you have something running for so long, shows or movies or anything, eventually one of them is not going to be as good,” said Normi. “You might have a disappointing ending, and I really don’t want that, but I don’t think it’s going to happen.”

“Avengers: Endgame” opens in theaters worldwide Thursday.

