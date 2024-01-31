So-Flo is over-flowing with talent. We’ve launched all kinds of singers, actors and DJ’s.

Like DJ Ben Bakson. The Miami resident headlines massive shows all over the world.

But he’s most proud of the gig he’s got coming up this weekend. Oh, nothing, it’s just performing at the official Grammys celebration after party.

International DJ and local dog dad.

Alex Miranda: “He could be the big spoon.”

Ben Bakson: “When he lies with his legs up and down, like he’s my size.”

That’s Ben Bakson in a nutshell.

Ben Bakson: “The biggest crowds I had were like 10,000 to 15,000 people. It’s really an incredible feeling. I really love my job.”

But what’s really nuts, this Sunday, he gets to add Grammys performer.

Ben Bakson: “I headline big events all around the world, but the Grammys is the biggest prize in the music industry worldwide.”

Ben, who lives in Miami, was invited to spin at the official Grammys celebration after party.

Ben Bakson: “Most of the Grammy winners go.”

A 5,000 person, invite-only event.

Ben Bakson: “The stakes are really high for that.”

Alex Miranda: “Are you nervous?”

Ben Bakson: “Of course I’m nervous.”

Before and after Grammy-winner Ne-Yo.

Call Mr. Bakson Mr. Independent instead, because the man has already risen to the occasion.

Ben Bakson: “I am very well prepared always. I’m German. We’re always well prepared.”

Ready to debut an official remix to Loren Allred’s “Never Enough.”

Alex Miranda: “Which is beautiful.”

Ben Bakson: “So beautiful, really. She’s so talented, it’s amazing.”

But Deco is getting the first listen.

And what can I say? It slaps.

So, he’s got the set. But what about the suit? Stylist Juan Castillo is dressing this hunk for Hollywood, while I raid the closet.

Alex Miranda: “It’s alright.”

Ben Bakson: “And you changed too?”

Alex: “Yeah.”

Ben Bakson: “Mmhmm. Haha.”

We’ve got a winner.

Ben Bakson: “James 133 is the designer, and he made a customized suit with pearls on it.”

Juan Castillo: “This is the one, and we are ready for the Grammys. What do you think?”

Ben Bakson: “Absolutely. I love it.”

Paul Castillo: Perfect.”

Making Miami proud. But now that we both look like international DJ’s…

Alex Miranda: “Oh, no. Ben, I’m sorry.”

Ben Bakson: “Outfits alone don’t make a superstar DJ. Here we go. Haha.”

Ben’s “Never Enough” remix officially drops on Sunday.

