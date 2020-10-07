South Florida DJ AL-P releases light-hearted track ‘Broses’ making fun of Miami slang

It’s definitely a guy thing. Guys just love calling each other “bro,” but in South Florida, “bro” is part of the vocabulary for guys and girls. Our favorite bro, Alex Miranda, caught up with a DJ who’s giving a shout out to this bromance.

Yo, English or Spanish, South Florida’s got it’s own unique slang, brah, but dog, no word is more popular than “bro.”

Now, a South Florida DJ is asking the question why does everybody call each other “bro?”

From movies to everyday life, guys just love calling each other “bro.”

Now, this South Florida DJ has a bromance ballad.

DJ AL-P (singing): “Bro, why does everybody in Miami all say ‘bro?'”

That’s DJ Al-P from Miami’s HITS 97.3 Radio with his new song “Broses.”

DJ AL-P (singing): “I used to tell my ex, ‘I love you so much, bro.'”

The song has become a hit on social media and the radio.

DJ AL-P, HITS 97.3: “People have been requesting it. People are like, ‘Bro, this is fire, bro’ — even outside of Miami calling me Mr. Bro, and I’m like, ‘OK.’ I don’t know — Mr. Three-Bro-Five!

Based on the SAINt JHN track, “Roses,” DJ AL-P came up with the idea after brainstorming with his team.

DJ AL-P: “We picked the song, and I just heard ‘Roses,’ and I was like, ‘Damn, yo, we should talk about something Miami related, bro,’ and when I said ‘bro,’ I’m like ‘Broses.’ I looked at my boss. I’m like ‘We found it! We found it! We did it!'”

DJ AL-P (singing): “Dos cortaditos for me and my bro.”

From Cuban coffee to FIU, the song is packed with SoFlo references, and if you think it’s just guys saying bro, guess again, bro.

DJ AL-P: “And what I’ve noticed is that all the girls love to call each other ‘bro.'”

DJ AL-P (singing): “Even all the girls, they call each other ‘bro.'”

DJ AL-P: “They all call each other ‘bro,’ which is weird, but then, I’ve learned to embrace it.”

DJ AL-P hasn’t figured out why everybody calls each other “bro,” but he’s definitely spreading some brotherly love.

DJ AL-P: “It’s a fun record, especially in a time where 2020’s been difficult for so many people. Just being able to be that escape, that’s what I’m here for on this planet.”

DJ AL-P (singing): “Even all the girls, they call each other ‘bro.'”

DJ Al-P tells us the song’s been played on radio stations all over the world in Colombia, Brazil and the U.K.

Nice job, brah.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.