South Florida designer creates mug collection to empower women

Some see the glass half empty. Others see it half full. Some don’t look inside the glass at all. That’s because one artist is designing custom coffee mugs, sure to make all your friends jealous.

Coffee’s never tasted so good.

It’s not even about what’s in your coffee mug but what’s on it.

These beautiful designs are from the Afro Glam Collection.

Alicia Boateng, designer: “It’s a collection made for women to make them feel beautiful while they’re drinking their tea or their coffee or whatever beverage of choice.”

You can find Alicia’s collection online, but she also sells her work around South Florida like at Lady and the Mug coffee shop in Coral Springs.

Her message is straightforward.

Alicia Boateng: “It’s all about empowerment, all about empowerment. I’m all about empowering each other, and I want women to feel beautiful as they’re drinking out of these handmade, gorgeous cups.”

Carla Audain, customer: “As a black woman, it’s very important for me to see representation, and when I look at this cup, I see myself, so it’s a very special cup.”

Melissa Pabon, customer: “When I drink from this cup, it’s not just any cup. It means a lot for a woman that’s independent and strong like myself. This cup is for all strong women.”

Each cup is $25 and takes roughly two hours to design.

Alicia Boateng: “Each cup is unique because there’s absolutely no way that I can place the same stone in the same place on the cup.”

And look at this — Lynn’s very own mug with the Deco Drive logo!

Alicia chose the “Diva” design.

Alicia Boateng: “Lynn, of course, is a diva, so it fit her perfectly.”

Fab, daaaaarling, and here’s Shireen’s with navy blue stones!

Alicia Boateng: “They kind of resembled Shireen’s eyes. It was kind of a sexy, exotic look, and that’s definitely what Shireen has.

Alicia designs tumblers, too.

For more information, click the links down below.

FOR MORE INFO:

Afro Glam Collection by Alicia Boateng

aliciaboateng.com/

Lady and the Mug

3111 N. University Drive, Suite 111

Coral Springs, FL 33065

954-323-0110

www.ladyandthemug.com/

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.