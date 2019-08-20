South Florida dancer advances to Top 8 on SYTYCD

MIAMI (WSVN) - Eight dancers have advanced onto the next round of Fox’s hit TV show “So You Think You Can Dance” and a Miami dancer is among the group.

Gino Cosculluela moved up in the competition on Monday night while two other dancers were sent home.

He previously sat down with 7News to talk about how he found his passion for the art.

“I have a sister, and she started dancing, and we would always go to pick her up from the studio,” said Cosculluela. “Somehow, I just ended up in a hip-hop class, and I grew a serious love for it.”

The next episode of SYTYCD airs on Aug. 26 at 9 p.m.

