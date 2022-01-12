Fashion trends are always changing, and sometimes, they’re a sign of the times. Deco’s checking out a local brand that’s turning heads by turning safety into fashion.

Naomi Campbell had the right idea.

But who says safety can’t also be stylish? SoFlo clothing company Flywear 7, is turning COVID concerns into sleek streetwear.

Carole Radziwill (she’s got style): “We like to say hazmat, but make it fashion.”

Think of it as dressing for the occasion. Flywear 7 makes fashionable hazmat pieces that will keep you covered up but looking good.

Lisa Heiden (get in formation): “If you take a look at a regular hazmat suit, it has no form at all, so the idea was to give a fashion statement towards it. We cinched the waist. We changed the collar, and we hid the hood.”

Lisa Heiden and her friend Carole Radziwill came up with the idea. You might recognize Carole from that little show called “The Real Housewives of New York City.”

It started as a way to feel safe while traveling, but the brand soared to new fashion heights after celebs like January Jones, Krys Marshall and Samantha Ronson rocked it.

Carole Radziwill: “They feel effortless to wear, and they look great. I’m constantly being stopped on the street and people are saying, ‘where did you get those?’ What are those?’ Because the material is so original.”

Flywear 7 has three different style options: A one piece suit, jogger pants and jackets. They’re all made out of the same material as a traditional hazmat suit, so you know it’s legit.

Carole Radziwill: “It’s really light and breathable, and it really molds to your body.”

And the best part is?

Carole Radziwill: “It’s machine washable. Do not put it in the dryer. It actually looks better wrinkled, so you wanna wrinkle it up and let it dry flat.”

All the pieces have colorful stripes to make them a little edgier. You can rock ’em solo as streetwear or put them on over your clothes. Alright, I gotta try this!

Lynn Martinez: “Gonna try on my designer hazmat suit. So far, so good. It’s like a body condom. All right, zip up, and if you really want protection and don’t mind messing up your hair, I just need a mask and gloves. Stay away from me. I like it. I think I’m gonna go to work like this on the set.”

