South Florida cheers on Miami dancer ahead of SYTYCD finale

MIAMI (WSVN) - A Miami native may be crowned the winner of “So You Think You Can Dance” on Monday night, and his hometown fans are cheering him on.

The final four will take the stage again after they gave it their all on the final night of competition.

“It’s been the best challenge, but we’re all grateful to be here. It’s a great opportunity and something we’ll never get back,” said finalist Mariah Russel. “It is a lot, just throwing yourself out there in the world on national TV.”

Each dancer performed with one another, with an all-star dancer and performed a solo.

“This show was amazing. Of course the dancers were off the charts. Everybody’s so pumped, everybody was so ready, and of course they were full of nerves, but I think all of them coped with the nerves,” said SYTYCD judge Mary Murphy. “These kids are coming to us from watching from season one on, so they’re coming well prepared, but you can never really be as prepared as you think when you only get six hours to learn choreography and then dance in front of millions of people.”

The finalists said they wouldn’t have made it this far in the competition without their partners.

“Both of us are in the finale, and it just shows how strong our relationship has grown,” said finalist Bailey Munoz.

“Gino and my connection is super easy. It came super naturally. It may have seemed that we were at a disadvantage because we were in a new partnership, but honestly, I think that made us stronger, and we came together, and we made it happen,” said finalist Sophie Pittman.

South Florida resident Gino Cosculluela said the show has helped him on and off the dance floor.

“I’ve really been able to open up and just be the most true to myself,” said Cosculluela. “I’m grateful for the show because it’s taught me so much more than dance.”

Cosculluela’s hometown dance studio, The Dance Attack, will be hosting a watch party for the two-hour finale, airing Monday night at 8 p.m.

